Post Malone Set To Play Nashville Stop On Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour

Once considered an aberration in the hip-hop world because of his unconventional style, in a matter of two years, Post Malone has evolved into a transcendent hitmaker. Since his start, Malone has proven to be an adept songwriter, piecing together tuneful records packed with sugary hooks. In the last six months, Posty quashed any dubious thoughts hovering around his career and successfully churned out No. 1 and No. 2 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Rockstar” and “Psycho,” respectively.

Because of his monstrous success, Bud Light enlisted Malone for their Dive Bar Tour April 4 in Nashville, TN, which last featured G-Eazy and John Mayer in summer 2017. The Stoney artist — who has “been drinking Bud Light since forever” — will use his Dive Bar Tour performance ( with the location to be announced at a later date) as a warm-up for his forthcoming North American Tour, which is set to kick-off April 26 in Portland. 21 Savage and SOB x RBE will serve as supporting acts for the 28-city trek.

Billboard spoke to Malone about being tapped as the latest Bud Light Dive Bar Tour artist, the genius of Ty Dolla $ign, his progression as a performer, adjusting to superstardom and his evolution as an artist. Check out our interview below.

—

G-Eazy was the last artist to be featured as Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour artist. What do you plan to bring to the table performance-wise for those who never watched you live before?

You know, it’s just super cool that I’ve been drinking Bud Light since forever, and now we’re doing this Dive Bar thing, so I’m pumped. I don’t know. I just kinda wanna do something I usually don’t do often with a couple little twists and turns and a couple surprises here and there and make some trouble and have a good time, ya know?

You’ll be performing in Nashville, are there any special memories you have either performing or just hanging out in the city?

You know, Nashville is super cool. Every time I’ve been there, it’s been a super cool vibe. I got a nice guitar done at Norman’s Rare Guitars. Is the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville? I think that’s Nashville. And Manuel makes a lot of great suits. So I gotta get a suit done by him, and he’s done a lot of country legends and a lot of cool crazy stuff. You know, there’s just a lot of history there and there’s a lot of great music, and everyone’s having a great time and that’s kinda what i’m about. Nashville rocks.

How would you compare yourself from your early days as a performer to now?

I probably sucked a year ago. Well, I probably still suck now, but I don’t know. I kinda just wanna give my fans — I just want my fans to leave saying, “Wow that Post Malone concert was very dank.”

I remember when we last spoke, the week before us talking, you broke your guitar performing “Rockstar.”

The first [tour] was kinda tough, but now I realize there’s a technique to this, so yeah I think i’m gonna start wearing safety goggles and gloves and just make sure like no vital organs or eyes are damaged during the performance.

During that same time, “Rockstar” was sitting at No. 2 right behind Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” on the Hot 100. Since then, that record went No. 1 and “Psycho” debuted at No. 2. Talk about your rapid success in the past six months.

I don’t know, man, I don’t know. I’m just trying to make the best music that I can. I’m just trying to one day at a time put everything together that makes sense and that’s fresh and different but won’t alienate anybody. I think “Psycho” is just, the 10th platinum song, right? I have trouble remembering things. I have a bad brain. I just think it’s super cool that people are listening to the music and understanding where I’m coming from and the vision I have for the long span of things. You know, I’m just excited to put out more music and keep rocking.

Which accomplishment are you most proud of thus far in your career?

I don’t know. I’m not too worried about anything validating, but, you know, I just want to keep moving forward in a positive way and I’m just trying to make the music I love and my fans like to listen to and keep doing shows and just moving forward, ya know?

Post Malone’s performance will be streamed Live on Twitter and Facebook on April 4. People can go to BudLight.com or follow them on social @BudLight for more information.