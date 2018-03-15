POUNDS & Producer Oh No Link Up For Their Joint EP ‘Borgata’

Rapper POUNDS is notorious for his intense rhymes about his grueling come-up. After dropping his Rules & Parameters project last year, the Rochester, NY rapper delivered his black-and-white visual for “Francis Ford.” Now, POUNDS strikes back with a refreshing approach to bring his gritty bars to life with his brand new joint EP with West Coast producer Oh No called Borgata.

“Never write a check, trappin’ ain’t dead,” POUNDS raps on “Last Supper.” “How the f*ck you bragging when your captain ain’t fed?”

The 4-track project features a brief cinematic intro followed by three fresh street bangers like “Last Supper,” features cuts from Tim Tones. In addition, POUNDS also includes “448 Grams Pt. 2″ featuring Dwayne Collins, which is basically a more soulful rendition of his 2013 track “448 Grams” featuring Times Change. Borgata concludes with his solo effort “The Departed.”

“I just slip through the fingers of the task force,” POUNDS spits on “448 Grams Pt 2″. “Oh you a killer? What the mask for? Cuz my stash house like the gas store.”

This is POUNDS’ first collaborative project with the other half of California-based rap duo Gangrene, and hopefully it won’t be the last. Stream POUNDS and Oh No’s new joint EP Borgata below.