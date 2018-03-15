Premiere: Iman Doesn’t Wanna Waste The “Days Of Our Lives” (Video)

Yonkers very own Iman knows he doesn’t have have a single day to spare while he pursues his rap dreams. In the lyricist’s new video, “Days of Our Lives,” his closest associates join him as he reminds fans what he is really after on the road to riches to diamonds rings.

While material objects may be cool, Iman really wants the ears of listeners from every corner of the earth. The Joe Puma-directed video features Iman and the gang spending a day in their hometown with the music on blast and the smoke in the air.

The New York native released his latest project Blessed back in January.

Watch the “Days of Our Lives” video below.