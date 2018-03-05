PRhyme And 2 Chainz Expose Women Who Cannot “Flirt”

Royce da 5’9″ and DJ Premier–collectively known as PRhyme– have been teasing fans with new music as they prepare for the release of their second installment of their self-titled effort.

Following singles “Era,” and “Rock It,” PRhyme unveiled another loosie on the 2 Chainz-assisted “Flirt.” Over fun, yet thumping backdrops by Antman Wonder and Preem, Royce and Tity Boi air out women who miserably fail at flirting.

“Yeah, you ever have a bad bitch try to kick it with you in your Twitter DMs?/I have! Been a statistic and demonstrated against/Wicked minds of the twisted bitches challenge scrubs/I had a bitch expose me on MediaTakeOut/And after her 15 minutes of fame was up/She hit my phone back apologizin’, askin’, “Can we still fuck?”/Bitch, please, miss me, I’m paid as hell,” raps Nickel.

The first installment of PRhyme was released in October 2014. Two years later, Royce released his solo effort, Layers. Shorty thereafter, the Detroit rapper spoke to VIBE about his album, and his elementary school teachers.

“They [teachers] always used to tell my parents, ‘He’s capable of doing more if he just applies himself.’ Then, when I developed any type of relationship with a teacher they would always tell me that I might want to think about taking up a trade,” says Royce. “If I had a dollar for every time I heard that. I don’t remember conversations with teachers where they actually spoke to me like college was an option. [They were] putting it into my young mind, and making me rule out education, and that’s not fair. Other kids in different environments don’t go through that. ‘A trade, learn how to be a plumber?’ It’s nothing wrong with being a plumber, they make good money, but that’s never a first option.”

Listen to “Flirt” below.