Watch PRhyme & 2 Chainz Perform “Flirt” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Royce Da 5’9 and DJ Premier are truly owning their moment in the spotlight right now. Since their new album PRhyme 2 dropped last week, the rapper/producer duo has received plenty of praise from all corners of the spectrum, even from late night TV hosts like Jimmy Fallon. Last night (March 20), PRhyme pulled up to ‘The Tonight Show’ to deliver a live performance of one of the album’s stand out records, “Flirt,” featuring 2 Chainz.

PRhyme hit the stage with Preemo at the helm of the DJ booth, The Roots behind him, and Royce on the mic. It wouldn’t be a live set with Tity Boi himself. As the Detroit rapper finished up his verse, the Atlanta native slowly made his way on stage from behind Preemo’s booth while his swagged out shades and his silver “Trap” chain glistened in the spotlight.

“Flirt” is just one of several memorable collaborations on the album, which also features Rapsody, Roc Marciano, Denaun Porter and more. Recently, Royce and Preemo deconstructed a few tracks off PRhyme 2 including “Rock It” and the Dave East assisted “Era.”

“I really like the verse,” Royce told VIBE about East’s contribution. “It’s fresh. It’s not trendy. It’s a verse that’s not going to go out of style. He’s not talking about current events or nothing like that. He’s just really tapping into something that fits the era. It really sounds like a mixture of the two eras together.”

Watch PRhyme and 2 Chainz eras collide in their live performance of “Flirt” on ‘The Tonight Show’ below.