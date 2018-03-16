Here, Take These Lyrics From ‘PRhyme 2′

If you’re like us over here at VIBE, then you love mind-boggling lyrics over brooding and gully production. That’s what Royce da 5’9″ and DJ Premier–collectively known as PRhyme–bring to the table with the second installment of their self-titled album.

After singles “Era” featuring Dave East, “Flirt” featuring 2 Chainz, “Rock It”, and a crazy freestyle from The Nickel on #FREESTYLE090 with Funk Flex, PRhyme finally released their new album today (March 16). The 17-song album is nothing short of clever wordplay and rewind-worthy lyrics from Royce over Preem’s signature, legendary scratches.

PRhyme 2 features the likes of 2 Chainz, Roc Marciano, Rapsody, Big K.R.I.T., Denaun Porter, among others.

In related news, Royce is cooking his next album Book of Ryan, the follow-up to 2016’s Layers, which peaked at No. 1 on ‘Billboard Top Hip/R&B’ albums. But the Detroit rapper kept the pressure coming despite scoring a No. 1 project. Nickel unleashed the ridiculously lyrical mixtape, The Bar Exam 4 shortley after Layers.

VIBE spoke to Royce after the release of PRhyme and Layers.

“I’m not in a position to preach. I’m pretty much talking about myself. I’m talking about shit that I’m guilty of,” says Royce about Layers. “I just don’t want you to get fucked up. It’s like Jay Z’s “hopefully you won’t have to go through that.” Everything that I’m talking about I either went through it, witnessed it firsthand, or it’s something that went on around me, and affected me in some way. And that’s what makes it important to me, which makes me want to talk about it.”

Stream PRhyme 2 below.

