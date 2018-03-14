Puerto Rico is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Maria, and hip-hop artists from Busta Rhymes to Lupe Fiasco are doing their part to make sure they can help out as much as they can.

On Mar. 18, San Juan will be the spot for a star-studded benefit concert. Helmed as “Power To The People,” the event will reportedly feature reggaeton superstar Yandel, French Montana, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Busta Rhymes, Jay Electronica and Black Thought, among others. It will be hosted by Bazaar Royale and Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee.

The event, which will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, will be sponsored by Lottery.com, and the proceeds will benefit the embattled U.S. territory.

“Three months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving most of the island without power, it’s impossible to estimate exactly how many people are still in the dark,” reports TIME, who also says that a majority of Puerto Rico was expected to regain electricity at the end of February. Additionally, it’s expected that 14 percent of the territory is expected to relocate in 2019, according to a study done by Hunter College.