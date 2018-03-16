Q-Tip & Demi Lovato Channel Elton John In Their Version Of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

While A Tribe Called Quest prepares for its official grand closing, Q-Tip is doing his part to revitalize the classic catalog of Sir Elton John with his new collaborative with Demi Lovato. Before ATCQ’s last music video drops, the Abstract takes on the honorable task of recreating one of the “Tiny Dancer”‘s greatest hits for his upcoming tribute album.

Tip and Demi team up for their own cover of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which is John’s 1993 duet with Kiki Dee. The Grammy nominated songstress stands out with her overpowering voice throughout the record while the Queens native adds his smooth, jazzy touch to the instrumental, and assists Lovato with some additional vocals. The official music video has also just surfaced. Neither artists appear in the vibrant, flamboyant short flick about a wild party full of confident dancers who vogue their way to the dance floor.

The song is expected to appear on Elton John’s two-album set called Revamp and Restoration, which reimagines Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s iconic catalog. “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” sits alongside other major contributions from pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and more. Listen to Q-Tip & Demi Lovato’s first-ever collaboration, and watch the lively video for the song below.