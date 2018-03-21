Q-Tip is gearing up for a new acting role. The artist will reportedly play renowned trumpet player and composer, Miles Davis is the upcoming play My Funny Valentine.

Playwright, Nelson George announced the news on Instagram, along with a photo of him and Q together.The play is reportedly about “a day in the life of the jazz giant.” It comes two years after Don Cheadle directed the 2016 film Miles Ahead. The movie depicted Davis’ life in the lat 70s during his hiatus from performing.

Q-Tip first mentioned his new gig back in 2010 during an interview with XXL. When asked whether he was nervous about playing someone as famous as Davis, Q-Tip stated: “Nah, not really, because I relate to him. But I was a lil nervous at first. But we’ve already done some table readings and Miles’ nephew, and some of his really close friends that he knew for many years—a girlfriend of two—and some of his old band mates have checked out the table reading like, ‘Oh, s**t, they nailed it.’ So that made it easier for me. It let me know my instincts are right.”

My Funny Valentine will reportedly open its curtains on Mar. 26 at Joe’s Pub in New York City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.​