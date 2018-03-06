Acclaimed musician Questlove wants to breathe life into the saying, “there’s strength in numbers” by announcing a challenge that will have a lasting impact outside of your local movie theater.

The Roots drummer shared the #WRINKLEchallenge on Twitter that will send a number of children to see the highly-anticipated flick, A Wrinkle in Time (Mar. 9). The reason why Questlove decided to take on this feat is “because it’s IMPORTANT that children see this film,” he said. “If you are able to donate ($10 bucks or $10 katrillion) please rise to the occasion.”

As noted by Complex, the 47-year-old Philly native teamed up with AMC Theatres and Color of Change’s “Give a Child the Universe” to make this goal a reality. The fundraiser will continue throughout the month of March, and once the donations are collected, Color of Change will transfer the tickets to local charities and schools, “allowing children to enjoy this highly anticipated film about empowerment and family on opening day.”

*breaking news* im startin the #WRINKLEchallenge — because it’s IMPORTANT that children see this film. if you are able to donate ($10 bucks or $10 katrillion) please rise to the occasion. SUPER EASY! click here https://t.co/rCnBXfRqRG — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) March 6, 2018

Waking up to your gorgeous, late-night #WRINKLEchallenge. What a glorious person you are. 🖤 https://t.co/A76dv7u8Pr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 6, 2018

Directed by award-winning visionary, Ava DuVernay, the film tells the story of a young girl’s otherworldly quest to find her father. Alongside young actor Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon will star in the Disney reel.

According to NPR, DuVernay became the first African-American woman director to helm a $100 million budget movie. In the same vein as Black Panther and its praise for not only a captivating storyline but the genetic makeup of its star-studded cast, DuVernay also praised her film’s strides in representation.

“I’m proud of what this crew looks like,” she said. “It looks like the real world. Different kinds of people, colors, creeds, cultures of people. I cast it with what came to my mind, what came to my imagination, what came to my heart.”