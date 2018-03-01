The dynamite duo, Rae Sremmurd, are looking to swing the momentum of the year in their directions by unleashing three new singles, “Powerglide,” “Hurt To Look,” and “Brxnks Truck.” Ever since their introduction, the Mississippi-based rap group has been on an overwhelming streak of success. But from their 2015 radio-friendly Sremmlife to the cult favorite that is “Black Beatles,” fans have witnessed Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s growth as both individual artists and as a collective. Because of this, Rae Sremmurd announced that they will use 2018 to not only release their third album, SR3MM, but to also premiere their debut solo projects, Swae’s Swaecation and Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction.

And with the three singles they dropped today (“Hurt to Look,” “Brxnks Truck” and “Powerglide”) hip-hop is getting its first official taste of how the Eardrumma signees will coordinate their three-pronged attack. For SR3MM cut “Powerglide,” the group’s boss, Mike Will Made, keeps in tune with smash singles like “No Limit” and “Plain Jane” by sampling the classic Memphis collective Three 6 Mafia for the instrumental. He keeps it current by bending their song “Side 2 Side” into a beat that feels at home as the trapped out intro for Need For Speed. In addition to sampling Three 6 Mafia, Rae Sremmurd chose enlists trippy veteran and one of Three 6’s founding members, Juicy J, to be featured on the single.

While “Powerglide” is reminiscent of the bangers we are used to hearing from Rae Sremmurd, it’s the solo tracks that accompany this hit where we see the direction of the duo’s separate projects. On “Hurt to Look,” Swae Lee adds his pop personality and crossover potential to an island-infused vibe. Aversely, Slim Jxmmi’s “Brxnks Truck” deepens him into the core of Southern Trap, as the song is equipped with bass-heavy production that can only be described as “infectiously dark.”

Through these three songs, fans can gather that both Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have matured past their youthful, Vine-themed, first album to a point where they are ready to explore their separate creative paths. With “Hurt to Look,” “Brxnks Truck,” and “Powerglide,” Rae Sremmurd may be drawing inspiration from their ATLien forefathers as their new singles imply that they are preparing hip-hop for a more modern rendition of Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

Listen To Rae Sremmurd’s new singles below.