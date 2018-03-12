Rae Sremmurd teams up with Juicy J for their new video “Powerglide.” From the group’s upcoming “triple disc” album Sremmlife 3, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmie bring the muscle cars out for a good time with a crew of baddies and the big homie Juicy J.

“It’s never been done before. Sremmlife 3 is still going to be 3 discs; one group album and two solo albums. First time it’s ever been done,” Swae Lee told VIBE about the duo’s forthcoming album. The boys also spoke about heading out on tour with Childish Gambino this spring and working with the Atlanta creator on new music.

“Childish is just an amazing guy, super cool guy. He shows love to the whole rap industry, and he’s an icon,” Slim Jxmmie told VIBE before hitting the stage. “We’re going to do a whole project with him. It ain’t going to even take that long. We might do 2 or 3.”

Watch the video below.