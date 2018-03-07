Reebok and newly signed brand ambassadors Rae Sremmurd came together Monday (March 5) evening in New York City to celebrate the release of the lifestyle brand’s new Fast Flexweave running shoe. Atlanta Falcons Running Back Devonta Freeman, speed specialist Luis Badillo Jr. and Reebok Global Trainer Harley Pasternak put together an onsite demonstration to show off the sneaker’s durability and mobility. The revolutionary footwear technology was tailored made to provide a light and well fitting design for athletes and everyone else on the go.

“We instantly signed with Reebok because they’re a fly, classic O.G. brand,” said Slim Jxmmi during a backstage interview. “They come out with stylish shoes, jump suits, jackets and everything else.” The duo rocked the stage following the live workout with hits “No Flex Zone”, “Black Beetles,” “T’d Up,” “Perplexing Pegasus,” and more.

“We’re wearing the new Flexweaves right now,” Swae Lee told VIBE before the show. “They’re fresh, they feel good and they’re real durable. You can wear them with fly outfits and when you want to jump around.”

The young rapper also hinted at a custom Rae Sremmurd x Reebok sneaker for release with their highly anticipated Sremmlife 3 album. “They’re coming soon, we got some fly Reeboks dropping with our new album. We got the Sremmboks,” added Slim Jxmmie with a laugh.

With a new U.S. arena tour on the horizon with Childish Gambino in September, the fellas also opened up their forthcoming project and potential collaborations with the Grammy Award winning artist.

“It’s never been done before, Sremmlife 3 is still going to be 3 discs; one group album and two solo albums. First time it’s ever been done,” Swae Lee told VIBE. “Triple Disc, no miss!,” added Slim Jxmmie. “I’m giving you Jxmmie, it’s an introduction to Slim Jxmmie. I say that because people got me all the way messed up, so I got to introduce myself like ‘Hi, I’m Jxmmie, nice to meet you.’ Now you know what I do, and you know what Swae do, he has the voice of the angels. Every time he says something, it’s amazing. We’re a triple threat, and I’m just me. I’m just here to be the best me, regardless, that’s why it’s perfect for us to team up with Reebok. They’re all about helping you to be the best you, keeping it original and promoting self expression.”

“My side of the album is Grammy worthy and Nobel Piece Prize worthy,” Swae lee said in excitement about his solo album. “I’m a live up to it, too. Swaecation, Sremmlife 3, everybody waiting for it, they waiting for Slim and Swae, so I got to give it to them.”

While Swae Lee is often celebrated at the duo’s hook king, Jxmmie says he is nothing but happy for his brother’s success and was well aware of the impact he would have on rap. “When they were sleeping [on me], I was working,” said Jxmmie. With production from Mike WiLL Made it, Kilokeys, Eardrummers, Swae Lee and more, the release is also stacked with some surprise guest features.

However, Rae Sremmurd also promises fans new music with Childish Gambino in the future.

“Childish is just an amazing guy, super cool guy. He shows love to the whole rap industry, and he’s an icon,” Slim Jxmmie told VIBE before hitting the stage. “We’re going to do a whole project with him. It ain’t going to even take that long. We might do 2 or 3.”