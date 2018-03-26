Chris Landry Returns With His Eclectic New EP ‘Sacrifices’

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from rapper and singer Chris Landry. Over the weekend, the Houston, TX native based in Atlanta made his comeback once his brand new EP hit the ‘Net. Sacrifices isn’t stacked with features, but his sole collaboration with Reggae artist Mysta is an example of just how diverse his latest body of work is.

Landry comes through with nine records including standout songs like “Key To My City” produced by Yung Lan and “Where We Came From” produced by HeavyKeyzz and IceStarr. The follow-up to his 2014 Sky Scrapers album, which features Fat Pimp, Travie Trav, and Dontrell, reflects a wide range of genres that Landry is well-versed in from R&B to pop to hip-hop.

Landry has been grinding in the music industry since he was a teenager. Back in 2011, Bobby V discovered the young rapper and singer and signed him to Blu Kolla Dreams. Since then, Landry has released projects like his Just a Kid With a Dream and Something To Prove EPs.

Stream Chris Landry’s new EP Sacrifices below.