Record Store Day 2018 has something for everyone, including a special reissuing of Willie Colón’s landmark Wanted by the FBI: The Big Break – La Gran Fuga, an LP that helped crystalize the cultural iconicity of Fania Records.

The album includes classics such as “Barrunto” and “Abuelita,” and remains a shining emblem of the famed Colón/Hector Lavoé musical aesthetic the two spent years developing.

For the uninitiated, The Big Break’s cover – designed for Fania by Izzy Sanabria – is one of the most notorious album art covers to date. It played on Colón’s previous legacy that said he was a “bad” trombone player and instead fronted him as a gangster, replicating the infamous FBI Most Wanted poster. Following its release, Fania was contacted by the actual FBI, which demanded they be removed from said cover.

Record label and online boutique, Get On Down is proud to celebrate and present the reissuing of such a culturally significant vinyl, along with Cam’ron’s Purple Haze, Too $hort’s Short Dog’s in the House, Compton’s Most Wanted’s Music to Driveby and Lyrics Born’s Later That Day.

The items will be available on Record Store Day 2018 (Saturday, April 21) for in-person purchase only. For a list of participating U.S. stores visit here.