Remy Ma Checks Subpar Rappers On New Tracks “Rem Trippin” & “Roll In Peace”

Remy Ma is back in her bag as she launches 2 new freestyles out to the Internet. The Bronx microphone fiend borrows Casanova’s “Set Trippin” beat and Kodak Black’s “Roll in Peace” to check the wack rappers in her sight.

As Rem prepares her forthcoming solo album 7 Winters & 6 Summers, take these ferocious raps as indicators that there’s still something about Remy that you must hear. Listen to her new “Rem Trippin” and “Rollin in Peace” songs below.