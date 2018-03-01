Ric Flair Joins Offset, 21 Savage And Metro Boomin’ In “Ric Flair Drip” (Video)

Last year, Offset, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ surprised fans with their collaborative project fittingly titled,Without Warning. Today (Mar. 1), the Atlanta natives unleashed a brand new video treatment for one of the effort’s many standout tracks, “Ric Flair Drip.”

Directed by Shomi Patwary and Joseph Desrosiers, the entertaining music video features the WWF legend himself. Flair is joined by Offset, and 21 Savage–who doesn’t appear on the song-has loads of fun inside a mansion. Outside, a fleet of Bentleys line the driveway where Metro can also be seen playing the piano.

“Going to the jeweler, bust the AP, yeah (bust it)/Slide on the water like a jet-ski, yeah (woo, slide)/I’m tryna fuck you and your bestie, yeah (hey)/Chopper with the scope so do not test me, (drrt) yeah (drrt)/Ric Flair drip, go “woo” on a bitch (woo)/Fifty-seven ninety, split the coupe on my wrist (ice)/Multi-million dollar, I’m a fool with the hits (ay)/Hop up in the Lamb and drop the roof, show the tits (skrt),” raps Offset on the hook.

Many rappers are fans of Ric Flair. Flair has been quoted and/or rapped about by the likes of Cam’ron (“Ric Flair”), Pusha T (“I Don’t Like”) Mac Miller (“Cut the Check”), Killer Mike, among many others. In more Ric Flair news, last year, the self-proclaimed Nature Boy was in a coma and on life support as result of alcohol abuse.

Without Warning was released in Oct. 31, 2017 and peaked at No. 1 on Billboard Rap Albums.

In related news, Offset’s crew Migos recently released the second installment of their Culture album, which debuted No. 1 on Billboard 200, and 21 Savage’s debut album, Issa Album, is certified gold, according to Billboard.

Watch the video above.