Rich Homie Quan Dubs Lil Xan The ‘Wackest’ Rapper Out

Rich Homie Quan paid a visit to L.A.’s hip-hop radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood, where he was queried about who he feels is the “wackest” rapper in the game today. The Rich As In Spirit MC decided that Lil Xan holds the title, due to his controversial comments about 2Pac.

“I ain’t ever heard his music,” the ATLien said. “I don’t have a bad heart, so I’m basing it off what he said.”

Weeks ago, the 21-year-old rapper started a firestorm after calling the late- Cali rapper’s music “boring,” rating it a two out of a possible 10 in a video for Revolt TV. His comments resulted in backlash from hip hoppers such as Waka Flocka and T.I., who both agreed that the Redlands, Calif. native should be “banned” from hip-hop.

Elsewhere in the radio interview, Quan brought up messing up the lyrics to The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Get Money” during Vh1’s “Hip Hop Honors” in 2016. He noted that although he flubbed the words to the famous track, he didn’t disrespect the legends that came before him with off-color comments.

“I messed up Biggie’s lyrics but I ain’t ever said anything bad about Pac or bad about Biggie,” he said. “It’s hard for a little…how old is [Lil Xan]? He’s had no time to even know who or what Pac is. Even if I don’t know Pac or know none of his songs, I’m not gonna get on no interview and just throw Pac or Big or anybody who’s got credibility under their name under the bus. I could just say, ‘Next question. I don’t wanna answer that.’”

