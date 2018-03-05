Rich The Kid has come a long way from breaking into houses and robbing as a young teenager.

With the life of crime behind him and his focus on music and legal business, the Atlanta transplant hit a new milestone with the announcement of his long awaited debut album. Titled The World Is Yours , based on the infamous message from Scarface, the trap star dropped a new video for “Plug Walk” (Produced by Lab Cook) to celebrate the grand news.

Rich’s long awaited debut album is set for a Mar 30 release date with cameos from Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Bryson Tiller and more.

Watch his “Plug Walk” video and check out the tracklist & cover below.

The World Is Yours Tracklist

1. “World Is Yours Intro”

2. “New Freezer” f/ Kendrick Lamar

3. “No Question”

4. “Plug Walk”

5. “Too Gone” f/ Khalid

6. “Made It” f/ Jay Critch and Rick Ross

7. “Drippin'” f/ Chris Brown

8. “Tonight”

9. “End of Discussion” f/ Lil Wayne

10. “Solitude”

11. “Gargoyle” f/ Swae Lee

12. “Small Things” f/ Bryson Tiller

13. “Listen Up”

14. “Dead Friends”