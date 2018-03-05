Rick Ross is home from the hospital, after conflicting reports regarding the status of his health dominated headlines over the weekend.

The MMG head honcho suffered an unknown medical emergency, and was in the hospital for four days. It was reported by TMZ that the rapper was found unresponsive in his Florida home, and was “slobbing at the mouth,” after reportedly falling ill at home. Early reports stated that the “Florida Boy” MC was on life support, although his family denied these reports.

“Just talked to my big homie, he’s good,” wrote Ross’ friend and affiliate Fat Trel on Instagram.

Ross apparently suffered from respiratory issues, and reports swirled that he was hit by a massive heart attack, possibly brought on by a bout of pneumonia.

This wasn’t the first time The Boss was hospitalized for a severe medical emergency. In 2011, he was taken to the hospital after suffering two seizures on two separate flights, which he later blamed on a lack of sleep. The medical emergencies prompted the Rather You Than Me musician to make a major change to his lifestyle; he shed more than 100 pounds.

Neither a rep for Ross nor Ross himself have released statements regarding his hospitalization. However, Rick did post an Instagram story on Mar. 5, promoting his episode of TV One’s docuseries Uncensored with his quote “You can overcome anything with hard work. That should be the attitude.”