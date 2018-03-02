UPDATE: 3/3/18 7:15 PM ET

Fat Trel, a friend and affliate of Rick Ross, says the rapper is doing well despite reports of a near fatal heart attack.

“Just talked to my big homie, he’s good,” he said on Instagram.

https://instagram.com/p/Bf1vYkRBCaO/

UPDATE: 2/3/18 6:00 PM ET

Rick Ross is reportedly on an advance form of a life support, TMZ has reported. The rap mogul is on a ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which gives cardiac and respiratory support to a patient who cannot breathe on their own.

Sources say the rapper may have had a heart attack, which left him unresponsive in his Miami home in the early hours of Friday (March 3).

VIBE has reached out to MMG for updates.

This is a developing story.

–

Rick Ross is reportedly having a medical emergency. The MMG rapper was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Miami on Thursday (Mar. 1), following what doctors believe was complications from pneumonia, TMZ reports.

Rick Ross reportedly fell ill at his home in Miami in the early hours of the morning. According to audio obtained by TMZ, someone reportedly phoned 911 around 3:30 AM, stating that a man – whom is believed to be Ross – was breathing heavy and unresponsive, according to TMZ. The caller also told the emergency team that they were trying to wake him up, but he was “slobbing out of his mouth.”

Upon the ambulance’s arrival, Ross was whisked away to the hospital. He is reportedly receiving treatment for respiratory issues, which was possibly brought on by pneumonia, although his specific diagnosis has not been confirmed at this time. A source close to Ross told TMZ that the medical issue is heart-related.

Prior to the emergency, the rapper was expected to make an appearance at a local club that same night. It was reportedly cancelled shortly after learning of his illness.

This isn’t the first time Rozay has been hospitalized for major medical issues. In Oct. 2011, the rapper was taken to the hospital after suffering from two seizures on two separate flights. He previously blamed the mishap on a lack of sleep. He also has a history of seizures, according to one source. Following that event, Ross altered his lifestyle and diet, ultimately dropping more than 100 lbs.

Rick Ross or a rep from his team has not released a statement regarding this report.