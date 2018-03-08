Rick Ross’ daily operations are getting back on track following his shocking hospital admittance early this month. The MMG boss suffered an undisclosed heart complication that was preceded by him “slobbing on himself” at his home in Miami, Florida (Mar. 2).

On Thursday morning (Mar. 8), the “Idols Become Rivals” rapper took to Instagram to let his followers know “ain’t nothing like home.” The 42-year-old was previously released from a Florida-based hospital on Monday (Mar. 5).

Once the news hit the Internet, many expressed their well-wishes including Drake, French Montana, and longtime friend Fat Trel. On Instagram in the midst of Ross’ health battle, Fat Trel eased the tension by stating that Ross was “good” following a phone conversation.

TMZ reported that an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) was used to assist the function of Ross’ lungs and heart. Past articles stated a case of pneumonia possibly led to a heart attack. Ross’ health battles have been documented in the media since 2011. Billboard reported that then 34-year-old suffered a seizure on a flight that led him to cancel a performance in Memphis.