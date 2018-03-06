Rihanna Is Reportedly Producing A New Lingerie Line

While Rihanna may be noticeably absent from the music scene, the singer has made her presence known in the fashion and beauty world with her namesake cosmetic and apparel collections. Now, Rihanna is reportedly looking to strengthen her empire by launching her own lingerie collection, according to a new report from WWD.

Rihanna reportedly inked a partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group, a company that boasts successful brands like Fabletics, ShoeDazzle, Just Fab and more under its belt. TechStyle Fashion Group’s partnership with Rihanna wouldn’t be the company’s first celebrity team-up, as Fabletics already scored a partnership with actress Kate Hudson and singer Demi Lovato, and ShoeDazzle (co-founded by Kim Kardashian, Brian Lee and Robert Shapiro) collaborated with actress-singer Keke Palmer. The Rihanna-helmed lingerie line hasn’t received an official release date, but samples have already been produced, according to the report.

With all the success from her Puma x Fenty apparel line and Fenty Beauty cosmetics collection, Rihanna isn’t resting on her laurels: She announced that she’ll be merging the two brands to launch a joint collection titled FENTYXPUMA. The mogul debuted photos of the upcoming project with models sporting the athleisure line in the middle of a desert. The joint collection will be available for purchase on March 15.

Billboard has reached out to Rihanna’s reps for comment.

View the photos below:

the new SS18 #FENTYxPUMA collection is about to be here! I know you guys are excited to finally have it and the countdown to #MARCH15th starts now! Bye bye coins! pic.twitter.com/rw1dEawGcq — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 28, 2018

This article was originally published on Billboard.