Rihanna Is Apple Music’s Most Streamed Woman
In honor of International Women’s Day, Apple Music released a list of the Top 20 Most Streamed Women with Rihanna coming in at number one. During a special edition broadcast of The Chart Show with Brooke Reece Wednesday (Mar. 7), Beats 1 covered the list which includes Beyonce, SZA and Kehlani.
Although the singer hasn’t put out a project since Anti in 2016, she has collaborated with N.E.R.D., DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar. The 30-year-old also scored a “Best Rap/Sung Collaboration” Grammy with Kendrick for “Loyalty.”
The entertainer has also achieved major influence in the business world. She recently announced the extension of Fenty Beauty in Sephora’s Italy shoppes. There’s also been rumors of a possible lingerie deal.
Apple Music’s list also featured Taylor Swift at number two and Beyonce with the third spot. Interestingly enough, both T. Swift and ‘Yonce have more Grammys than the nine-time winner.
Other women include SZA, Nicki Minaj, and Mariah Carey. SZA has been having quite a year already as her album Ctrl, which she felt wasn’t even worth releasing at a point, went platinum. Apple Music also has three playlists for International Women’s Day; “Essential Feminism,” “Who Runs the World,” and “Bold Women.” The playlists feature the works of women from Nina Simone to Princess Nokia which show just how dope women are behind the mic.
Host Julie Adenunga and her mother will also be hosting four live shows on Beats 1. The show will explore themes of gender, sexuality, beauty, and self-confidence.
See the full list below.
1. Rihanna
2. Taylor Swift
3. Beyonce
4. Ariana Grande
5. Adele
6. Sia
7. Lana Del Rey
8. Selena Gomez
9. SZA
10. Lady Gaga
11. Katy Perry
12. Nicki Minaj
13. Halsey
14. Demi Lovato
15. Fifth Harmony
16. Pink
17. Kehlani
18. Mariah Carey
19. Little Mix
20. Miley Cyrus