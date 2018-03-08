In honor of International Women’s Day, Apple Music released a list of the Top 20 Most Streamed Women with Rihanna coming in at number one. During a special edition broadcast of The Chart Show with Brooke Reece Wednesday (Mar. 7), Beats 1 covered the list which includes Beyonce, SZA and Kehlani.

Although the singer hasn’t put out a project since Anti in 2016, she has collaborated with N.E.R.D., DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar. The 30-year-old also scored a “Best Rap/Sung Collaboration” Grammy with Kendrick for “Loyalty.”

The entertainer has also achieved major influence in the business world. She recently announced the extension of Fenty Beauty in Sephora’s Italy shoppes. There’s also been rumors of a possible lingerie deal.

Apple Music’s list also featured Taylor Swift at number two and Beyonce with the third spot. Interestingly enough, both T. Swift and ‘Yonce have more Grammys than the nine-time winner.

Other women include SZA, Nicki Minaj, and Mariah Carey. SZA has been having quite a year already as her album Ctrl, which she felt wasn’t even worth releasing at a point, went platinum. Apple Music also has three playlists for International Women’s Day; “Essential Feminism,” “Who Runs the World,” and “Bold Women.” The playlists feature the works of women from Nina Simone to Princess Nokia which show just how dope women are behind the mic.

Host Julie Adenunga and her mother will also be hosting four live shows on Beats 1. The show will explore themes of gender, sexuality, beauty, and self-confidence.

See the full list below.

1. Rihanna

2. Taylor Swift

3. Beyonce

4. Ariana Grande

5. Adele

6. Sia

7. Lana Del Rey

8. Selena Gomez

9. SZA

10. Lady Gaga

11. Katy Perry

12. Nicki Minaj

13. Halsey

14. Demi Lovato

15. Fifth Harmony

16. Pink

17. Kehlani

18. Mariah Carey

19. Little Mix

20. Miley Cyrus