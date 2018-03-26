Fans of H.E.R. and Rihanna, prepare for the two to join forces as H.E.R. revealed in an interview with Malcolm Music Friday (March 24) RiRi slid in her DMs for a possible collab. H.E.R. said the two definitely have something up their sleeves.

H.E.R. is R&B’s newest face. The streets however knew of the singer-songwriter, making her an underground sensation. Bad Gal RiRi who is also a fan once posted a dramatic mini clip on Instagram reminiscent of a music video of herself out of focus, hair blowing in the wind, with H.E.R.’s “Focus” as the soundtrack. The California native saw the post and couldn’t believe it.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

“That was insane,” she told Malcolm Music. “I was jumping up and down and I never do that. I was super excited when I saw that. The fact that she didn’t just post it to say ‘Hey, check this out,’ she had it in her video like it was a music video. So crazy.”

She definitely caught Rihanna’s eye for a possible collab. When asked if anything was cooking up from the two singers, H.E.R. slyly smiled and revealed fans should expect something soon.

“We’ve got some secret projects coming up,” she said.

After the Rihanna co-sign, and other legends like Janet Jackson, people have caught on to H.E.R.’s dreamlike melodies and innate musicality. She released visuals of her hit single “Focus” Friday (March 23). She performed “Focus” and a “live stripped back” cover of Drake’s “Jungle” on BBC Radio 1Xtra last week.

Rihanna has been pretty busy as well. Along with the success of FENTY BEAUTY and FENTY PUMA, RiRi is reportedly working on a lingerie line with TechStyle Fashion Group.

There’s not an exact date of when or where this H.E.R. and RiRi collab will drop, but to hold you over, check out H.E.R.’s new video below.