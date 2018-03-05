Rita Moreno ripped the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (Mar. 4) in the same black-and-gold gown she wore to the Academy Awards ceremony in 1962, when she took home the honor for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story.

CREDIT: Getty Images

The dress was made strapless for last night’s affair and accessorized with a matching collar necklace, bracelet and earrings, complete with the same elbow length gloves she donned in 1962. “Wait till you see what I’m wearing!!!” the Puerto Rican EGOT tweeted at the tail end of February.

Wait till you see what I’m wearing!!! https://t.co/X9oem3aPdO — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) February 27, 2018

“I would think it would tarnish!” she told Ryan Seacrest during the E! broadcast, before harking back to her 15-second speech from 1962. “I had no idea I was going to win, I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland for Judgment at Nuremberg. I flew in from Manila in the Philippines just in case, which is where this gown was made.”