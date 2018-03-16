Interview: Roy Wood$ Wants The World To Sing His Songs

Roy Wood$ witnessed his 2017 album Say Less steer his career in a new direction. The project’s dizzying but addictive vibes helped the OVO artist rise from the ranks of a talent-heavy crew and generated more ears for his R&B tinged raps.”

While Roy admits he only used to make “music for himself,” he now recognizes that his fans are also a huge part of how his sound has evolved. “I always make sure I keep my fans in mind now,” Roy told VIBE during a quick stop in New York City. “You have to believe in yourself as much as people believe in you.

As he prepares to release new music in the coming months, Wood$ still looks back a very life-changing set of sessions he clocked with labelmate — and big bro — PARTYNEXTDOOR. According to the young Toronto star, PARTY helped him overcome a serious bout of writer’s block and gave him the confidence to push himself to be the best.

“I’ll never forget those sessions,” Roy said about recording with PARTY. “Every time I write music, I think about those sessions.”

Watch the OVO x VIBE interview below.