Royce da 5’9″ is on a lyrical killing spree. Fresh off the release of PRhyme 2 and the announcement of his forthcoming solo album Book of Ryan, Nickel Nine released the much anticipated J.Cole-assisted record titled, “Boblo Boat.”

The song takes its name from steam the boats that took Michigan natives to Boblo Island Amusement Park. Here, Royce remembers visiting the amusement park, losing his virginity, as well as his family’s domestic violence issues.

“Nothing compared to our family trips/My uncle shook hands with a manly grip/All this hand-me-down shit I had had an uncanny fit/All the gangstas I had in my family had me anti-bitch/My granddaddy mistress caught the business from my granny fist/That was back ‘fore I was born/Pop told stories ’bout it that would last for hours-long/And as a family we was just so happy when him and mama got along/On the Boblo boat,” raps Royce.

The St. John’s University graduate comes in with the second verse, where he recalls the days when he was broke and pushing his momma’s Honda Civic.

Nickel’s Book of Ryan is slated for an April 6 release, and his the follow-up the 2016 release of Layers.

VIBE recently spoke to Royce and DJ Premiere about PRhyme 2 and their Dave East-assisted “Era.”

“So me and Preem were in the studio, and I was like ‘Yo I’ve got this East verse. I really like the verse. It’s fresh. It’s not trendy. It’s a verse that’s not going to go out of style. He’s not talking about current events or nothing like that. He’s just really tapping into something that fits the era. It really sounds like a mixture of the two eras together. If you listen to it, it sounds like Dave was walking on the drums. That immediately gave me the idea of “Era.”

Stream “Boblo Boat” below.

