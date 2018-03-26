Royce da 5’9″ and J.Cole decided to revisit their childhood experiences on their collaboration, “Boblo Boat,” which was released last week. Today (Mar 26), the song gets a brand new video treatment.

Shot at an amusement park, the J.Cole-directed video follows a group of teenagers who spend their evening joy riding around the city, smoking weed, stealing alcohol from corner store, and one guy even relents to peer pressure. Later, the fun-loving kids sneak into an amusement park before being chased out by a chubby security guard.

“Boblo Boat” is the first single from Royce’s forthcoming solo album Book of Ryan, which follows Nickel’s 2016 solo effort, Layers.

In other Royce da 5’9″ news, the Detroit rapper recently released the second installment of PRhyme with DJ Premier. VIBE spoke with Preem and Royce about their collaboration, as well as gun control.

“I feel like the world in general, not even just the black community but especially in the black community, our focus should always be the children. Our focus should always be the future, just like in hip-hop. We have to take care of the world. We have to take care of our children. One thing I’m against is arming teachers. You basically creating an environment where there may just have to be a shootout with bullets whizzing by the faces and heads of our children. That’s a fucking horrible idea. I think that every man should have the right to be able to protect his family with deadly force. We should have the right to bare arms still. I feel that we should figure out a way to protect the entrances, exits and hallways of the schools. There’s no excuse for us not to be able to have armed guards and trained professionals who are not teachers on the premises to protect our children. That’s what we need.”

DJ Premier talks about the first record he made for PRhyme 2.

“Rock It” was actually the first beat I made for this PRhyme album just to get the first vibe with somebody different than Adrian. The singles started to come to us over time, but “Rock It” was the first one I experimented with. When I sent it to Royce, I gave it to him with the scratches already except the “Oh My God.” I got that from Royce because he was saying it later when he cut his vocals. So I was like ‘Yo man let me see if I can get an acapella from Q-Tip since no other ones exist.’ I called Q-Tip and he said he would burn it off the reel and give it to me. Since Royce said it, I thought it would be more respectable if I scratch Busta’s actual voice doing it from the record, and we’re getting it directly from the source. He [Royce] said he liked it, and started with that.

