While Nickle and Preemo prepare to drop PRhyme 2 this month, fans have been wondering about Royce Da 5’9 and J. Cole’s brand new collaboration. Back in January, the Detroit wordsmith and the N.C. rapper got the streets talking when Royce posted photos of them together inside his home studio.

Now, we finally get to hear what they’ve been cooking up, and it’s the perfect vibe for those who are shooting for a calm and collective Spring Break. The beginning of the bluesy record will give any beach addict flashbacks of driving along the shoreline while the wind blows the smell of the ocean in your face. Royce reflects about his past while dropping rhymes over a vintage jazz-like instrumental accompanied by Cole and his slick bars and vibrant vocals.

At the moment, neither artist has confirmed where this outstanding single will end up. Since Premier isn’t involved and Cole has yet to announce an album (yet), it’s safe to say it may turn up on Royce’s next solo album The Book of Ryan. Only time will tell, but for now push play on Royce Da 5’9 and J. Cole’s collabo “Boblo Boat” below.