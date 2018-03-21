After Chicago’s own Saba announced the release of his new album, Care For Me, he sets the tone with the release of his dark and brooding new single, “LIFE.” The Westside storyteller practically spazzes all over the bleak, yet bouncy production that he co-produced with Daoud and daedaePIVOT.

Throughout the introspective record, he tells the story of the internal warfare he faces while examining his relationship with God and his family. He brings us into his gloomy reality with the chilling opening bars, “I got angels running ‘way/I got demons hunting me/I know pop with 25/I know Jesus 33.”

“LIFE” is his latest single from Care For Me which also includes the single “BUSY”. The album also includes features from Chance The Rapper, theMIND, and Kaina.

Saba’s forthcoming album is set to be released on April 5 while his Care For Me tour will be in your city starting April 11. Cop your tickets here.