The Sacramento Kings are joining forces with “Build. Black. Coalition.” and Black Lives Matter Sacramento in efforts to help empower black communities and youth, USA Today reports. The partnership comes during a tumultuous time for the city with the untimely police shooting death of Stephon Clark. The Kings also created an educational fund for Clark’s two children.

“This fund cannot fix the issues that led to the death of their father,” a news release via the coalition stated. “But it will secure opportunities for their future while the family and the city grapples with healing.”

Reportedly, the team signed a multi-year deal with “Build. Black. Coalition.” to help establish new economic initiatives to assist with building better communities. Still, Sacramento is suffering from the aftermath of Clark’s death. “What happened was absolutely horrific, and we are so very sorry for your loss,” Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said to a crowd on Thursday. “I also wanted to say that we at the Kings recognize people’s ability to protest peacefully and we respect that. We here at the Kings recognize that we have a big platform. It’s a privilege, but it’s also a responsibility. It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously and we stand here before you — old, young, black, white, brown — and we are all united in our commitment.”

Sacramento Kings’ players Garrett Temple, Vince Carter and former guard Doug Christie will attend an event on Friday (Mar. 30) called “Kings and Queens Rise: A Youth Voice Forum for Healing” at a local church.