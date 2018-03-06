A few weeks back, Academy-Award nominated director Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to reveal some of the artists that would appear on the forthcoming soundtrack for her latest film A Wrinkle In Time. Singer-songwriters Chloe X Halle, along with Kehlani were just two names followers were excited about. However, when the 13th director revealed the beloved (and reclusive) Sade would record an original song for her Sci-Film, Twitter collectively lost its sh*t…and rightfully so.

Late Monday night (March March 5) 4:44 producer No. ID hopped on Twitter and released Sade’s “Flower of The Universe.” The soothing yet haunting track is classic Sade. For fans of the Nigerian born artist, they’ve waited eight years to hear new music, since 2010’s Soldier of Love.

With tribal drums, Sade sings of an endearing love that’s far and wide that also has the power to align stars.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to play and replay “Flower of The Universe” and beg No. ID to release the song on streaming platforms. We’re not sure when the song will make its way to Spotify, iTunes, or Tidal but like anyone with ears salivating to have Sade back in their musical fold, we’ll be waiting and ready to download.