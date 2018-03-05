Despite grossing close to a billion dollars internationally, with her interview at Sunday night’s (Mar. 4) Academy Awards, Sandra Bullock proved once again that Black Panther’s biggest achievements go past its box office success.

When speaking to Access Hollywood, the critically-acclaimed actor said that when she met the cast of the Marvel film, she became emotionally overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I started to cry backstage when telling (the Black Panther cast not only) how much the film meant to me as a woman,” Bullock said. “But how much it meant to me as a mother.”

That material impact can be credited to the fact that Bullock is the mother of two adopted African-American children (Louis, 8, and Laila, 5) and that Black Panther has allowed her kids to see the representation that they desperately craved.

“I’m so grateful to Marvel because about five years ago, my son asked me if there were any brown Legos,” Bullock said when recounting an exchange between her son, Louis, and herself. “And I said, ‘Yes, there are,’ and I got a Sharpie and I turned Spider-Man brown, I turned the Legos brown, and I don’t have to turn them brown anymore.”

Although she said the movie is “too violent” for her children to see at this age, Bullock feels that the ability for her to buy Laila all the movie-related “swag” paired with Louis having characters that look like him to reference is a huge step in the right direction – a progression that could earn the movie a lot of trophies come next year’s award season.

“It will be back here next year” Bullock stated in response to whether she believes Black Panther will be nominated for an Oscar. “There is no doubt in my mind.”