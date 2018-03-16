Saweetie Drops Debut EP ‘High Maintenance’

The wait is over! After we introduced you to Saweetie through her very first interview, the Bay Area rapper/entrepreneur is back with her debut EP High Maintenance. The 9-track project features her breakthrough hits “Icy Girl” and the EP’s title track, along with new songs produced by the likes of Zaytoven, CashMoneyAP and more.

“I’m really focused on building on my own label,” she told VIBE at the end of 2017. “I really want what it means to have a label, especially as a female rapper. I just want to help artists that were in the position I was during a certain point in my life. It’s all about finding that potential before they reach their potential. I really want to be a hand in these young musicians lives.”

You can stream the EP via Youtube here and all other streaming services below.

High Maintenance EP Tracklist:

1. B.A.N.

2. AGUA

3. Good Good

4. Icy Grl

5. High Maintenance

6. 23

7. Respect

8. Too Many