By now Bay Area rapper Saweetie should be a name familiar to anyone up to date with modern hip-hop. She took her “ICY GIRL” movement from a social media freestyle to over 15 million views and counting on Youtube alone. Now the Warner Bros. recording artist is ready to introduce the world to her very first project High Maintenance, which is set for release on March 16.

“I’m super excited about my EP that’s coming out next week,” Saweetie tells VIBE. “That’s my baby, and I collaborated with some of my favorite producers including Zaytoven and CashMoneyAP to bring my vision to life. It’ll be the first body of work that I showcase to the world and there’s nothing more exciting than people hearing what I’ve been working on.”

With a few other surprise producers on the 8-track project, the fierce competitor is out to show listeners that women in rap don’t need to follow anyone’s blueprint. Saweetie is living proof that you can create your own lane, pay for your own parking and then back your own foreign car right into the space you’ve created.

“High Maintenance is what I am and it’s definitely just like “ICY” — a lifestyle. My soul, my relationships with people, my body… all of those things I take great care of which makes me a “High Maintenance” woman. And oh, of course… manicures and pedicures I’m always tip top! I get my nails done a lot and there’s nothing more “High Maintenance” than that!”

You can read Saweetie’s first interview with VIBE here and her new tracklist below.

High Maintenance EP Tracklist:

1. B.A.N.

2. AGUA

3. Good Good

4. Icy Grl

5. High Maintenance

6. 23

7. Respect

8. Too Many

The project will be released through Warner Bros/Icy/Artistry on all streaming platforms.