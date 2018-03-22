SBTRKT Unveils Chance the Rapper’s “All We Got” Remix

Chance the Rapper’s 2016 Coloring Book album not only garnered the Chicago rapper a couple Grammys including Best Rap Album, but it also propelled the rapper’s career to new heights. Today (Mar. 22), fans are still feeling the affects of Coloring Book.

The anonymous DJ SBTRKT unleashed a remix of Chance’s “All We Got,” a song from the CB. The remix includes additional production.

“thought id share this – as its been on my drive for a year or so – was shared the vocals by Chance & Pat his manager back in late 2016. [b]ig fan of Chance and the original song so was fun to give it my own take. all instruments / live drums played by sbtrkt,” wrote SBTRKT on his Soundcloud account.

The three-time Grammy winner has also become an advocate for Chicago Public School system. During a recent interview with Chicago Tribune, Chance discussed working with students.

“I kind of went hard for CPS for a long time,” he said of the city’s public school system. “Doing that work in the schools got me closer to the students and the faculty and the schools and the teachers and allowed me to step back and understand the difference between CPS — the students, the teachers, the faculty — and CPS, basically the business.”

Chance continued:

“You grow up feeling like you’re fighting against the man, or like you’re fighting against this faceless entity of people who are out to get you — but these people have names, know what I’m sayin’?” he asked as he answered a question about how he’s going to continue to use his voice to continue to combat these issues from digital media platform, The Triibe.”

SBTRKT is used an alias as a way for the artist to stay anonymous. The DJ has remixed songs by artists such as M.I.A, Radiohead, Modeselektor, Basement Jaxx, Mark Ronson, Underworld and Goldie, among others.

Stream “All We Got” below.

