Mexico-born screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will be taking over Universal Pictures’ Scarface reboot, handling the script in place of previous American writers David Ayer, Jonathan Herman and Joel and Ethan Coen, The Wrap reports. The screenwriter will help to reestablish Tony Montana as a Mexican drug lord in Los Angeles. Director Antoine Fuqua, though he left due to a booked schedule last year, will return to direct the film.

Universal Pictures wants to take the film someplace new, ridding the plot entirely of the Cuban drug lord aspirant of the 1932 and 1983 versions of the movie. There was a concern about white American writers relaying an immigrant narrative on the grounds of cultural insensitivity, according to The Wrap. While the protagonist’s backstory will be changed in the reimagining, the immigrant story from the previous versions will remain at the center of the narrative. Mexican actor Diego Luna is rumored to star.

Dunnet-Alcocer is known for writing the upcoming 2019 English-language version of Sony’s Miss Bala and his film Contrapelo, which was on the shortlist for a Best Live Action Short Film Oscar in 2014. Both films are containers of importance in their attention to detail regarding perspective and drug-related crimes so he’s a good fit.

The team is already set in place. Martin Bregman of the 1983 remake will work on producing the movie, alongside Dylan Clark and Scott Stuber, who will be the executive producer.