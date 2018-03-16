Stream Sean Price & Illa Ghee’s Joint EP ‘Metal Detectors’

Nearly two years ago, hip-hop lost one of its hard-working and comical rappers to date Sean Price. Since his abrupt demise, it has been hard for fans to truly enjoy his lengthy catalog, which stretching back to his Heltah Skeletah days, without severely missing the Brooklyn lyricist, and longing for more music from his secret stash.

Last year, his Duck Down Records family released his first posthumous album Imperius Rex, which features Buckshot, Prodigy of Mobb Deep, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, MF Doom, Bernadette Price and plenty more.

On the eve of Price’s 46 birthday (Mar 16), Duck Down comes through once again with another project full of unreleased material from the Boot Camp Clik wordsmith. Before he passed away, Price was working with Brooklyn rapper Illa Ghee on a joint project called Metal Detectors, and now it has officially arrived. The 8-track EP holds collaborations with Royal Flush and Rim along with a dope intro from Price’s old friend Michael Rappaport. Check out the tracklist and listen to Metal Detectors below. riP!

Metal Detectors Tracklist

1. “On That Brownsville Shit” feat. Michael Rapaport

2. “The Bryan Song” feat. Rim

3. “Sudden Impact”

4. “Fight Club”

5. “Metal Detectors”

6. “NEOSPORiN”

7. “2pac By the Locker”

8. “Good Lobster” feat. Royal Flush