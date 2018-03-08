It’s a sad, but known fact that Hot Boy Turk does not get his just due as one of the best lyricists to have ever come from Cash Money Records (for debatable reasons of course). The Atlanta born, New York City bred transplant Sean Scott attempts to change all that with the visuals to his new banger “Bizerk.”

The glossy, colorful, and dazzliing DJ Swanqo and Matt Odell directed video shows the Hell’s Kitchen emcee balling out between the club and the block with the squad. Throughout it all, he pays homage to the rapper by drinking Moet while wearing a black vintage Hot Boys t-shirt as he spits the hook, “Whole club goes berserk/Whole club goes berserk/Young n*gga got fire/Hot boy like Turk.

The vibrant “Bizerk” visuals serve as Scott’s latest offering after he released his fiery rendition of the iconic Swizz Beatz produced N.O.R.E posse cut, “Banned From TV,” titled “Been Waiting.”

Sean Scott’s “Bizerk” is now available on for purchase and streaming on iTunes and Apple Music now.