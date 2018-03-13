Serena Williams is every woman. She’s a mother, wife, daughter, philanthropist and a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court. Now she can add beauty cosmetic creator to the list. Williams’ new beauty line “Aneres” (Serena spelled backward), is in the works.

TMZ reports Williams filed court documents to trademark “Aneres” in January initially for her clothing line. The name will be labeled on lipstick, lip gloss, skincare, perfume, body lotion, shampoo, makeup cases and makeup brushes.

The tennis dominator is showing everyone the facets of being a woman. After winning her first match Friday (Mar. 9) at the BNP Paribas since birthing her baby girl, Nike tapped Williams to be the face of their “Until We Win” ad.

“I’ve never been the right kind of woman. Oversized and overconfident. Too mean if I don’t smile. Too black for my tennis whites,” Williams said in the ad. “Too motivated for motherhood, but I’m proving time and time again there’s no wrong way to be a woman.”

An exact date of when her beauty line will launch has yet to be announced.