After returning to the tennis circuit since her hiatus last year, Serena Williams has her focus set on dominating yet another arena. Described as a “personal project” by HBO Sports’ executive vice president Peter Nelson, the mommy-of-one announced the May 2 release of her documentary titled Being Serena, Deadline reports.

The special will follow Williams’ journey through motherhood, running her various businesses, and how she plans to get back on top of her sport. “Her entire life is one of the hero’s journey, and it has been a privilege to work with her as she enters this next phase,” Mark Shapiro, WME and IMG’s co-president, said in a statement to Deadline. “HBO was an incredible partner in developing a unique look into Serena’s world, and we look forward to sharing this all-access story with the world in May.”

On Williams’ end, the 36-year-old shared her sentiments on Instagram, writing,” I can’t wait to share what I have been through the past year with you all. My whole life has completely changed.” In 2016, the Grand Slam champ released another doc simply titled Serena. The lens captured life in and out of stadiums and Williams’ quest for racking up trophies and the failures that came with it.

The news arrives months after the birth of Williams’ first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. The pair married late 2017 and continued to display their strong bond through billboards or simply cheering for Williams in the stands at her tennis matches.