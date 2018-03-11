Despite Serena Williams talent and wins, the 36-year-old tennis Titan has been ridiculed for what many deem inappropriate behavior for a woman.

Whether it be her inability to smile during a competition, or her visceral reactions whenever she scores a point, (or oftentimes win) Williams has merited the ire of many in the sports world and online. To combat all the negativity she faces, Williams and Nike created a powerful new ad in which the proud new wife and mother proudly claims there’s no right or wrong way to be a woman.

“I’ve never been the right kind of woman. Oversized and overconfident. Too mean if I don’t smile. Too black for my tennis whites,” Williams says. “Too motivated for motherhood, but I’m proving time and time again there’s no wrong way to be a woman.”

The 30-second ad shows clips of Williams from her early days on the court up until recently as she leaps, jumps and famously splits across the court to victory.

The new Nike spot comes just days after Williams who admitted she was a little “rusty” won her first match. On Friday (March 9) the 36-year-old defeated Zarina Diyas at the BNP Paribas. Prior to, Williams took 14 months off to marry her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and birthed the couple’s daughter.