On International Women’s Day (Mar. 8), Serena Williams will return to the tennis court to embark on another road to history. The G.O.A.T. shared her elation on Instagram and wants to bring fans near and far along this new journey.

Williams’ revival at Indian Wells will not only place her professional skills on display, but her charitable efforts will have to room to flex. Per the 36-year-old athlete’s Instagram account, the promotion of her “Serena Gold” pins will benefit the Yetunde Price Resource Center. The Compton-based outlet, which was established by her and her sister Venus Williams in 2016, seeks to help rehabilitate those shaken by violence with resources to get their lives back on track. The center is named after their sister who was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 2003.

The pins will be available at her tournament matches in California and Miami, two places that the mommy-of-one calls home. “I want this gold ’S’ mean something special to you personally,” she wrote. “What is one S word in your life that means something to you? Mine is Strong and Sure!”

In her corner this year, Williams will have her husband Alexis Ohanian and baby girl, Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr., to cheer her on as the world waits to witness another sports feat.