7-Year-Old Chokes To Death In Prank Gone Wrong

A seven-year-old’s history of mischief went horribly wrong last week, resulting in her death from choking on a Doritos chip.

Precise Tucker, a young girl from Queens, N.Y., choked to death in her kitchen, after pulling a prank on her mother. According to the New York Daily News, Precise reportedly “tied a bathrobe belt” around her neck to scare her mother, Purity Baldwin. The young girl reportedly had a history of playing tricks on her family that “involved her being physically injured or appearing to be deceased.”

Tucker “tied a bathrobe belt around her neck and fastened the other end to a refrigerator handle Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m., then pretended to choke,” writes the publication. Her mother was unfazed by the prank from the notorious jokester, and left the young girl in the kitchen.

Minutes later, Precise’s older brother noticed his sister was choking after eating Doritos, and ran to get help. Precise was taken to the hospital, where she was declared brain dead.

“[She] had been on life support at Long Island Jewish Cohen Children’s Medical Center since Wednesday, authorities said.” The little girl passed away on Friday (Mar. 23).

“[Purity] wanted to see if (Precise) could come out of this. This is the daughter she always dreamed for,” said the girl’s grandmother.