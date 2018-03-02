After spending the last year dropping mixtapes because he feels like it and touring around the country, Smoke DZA is gearing up to unleash his next album on 4/20 so naturally he had to set “The Mood.”

After teaming up with Pete Rock for their joint album Don’t Smoke Rock, DZA aims to focus on himself for his next LP. “The Mood” allows DZA to spark up and sound off his never-ending battle to ward off greedy bastards from swiping his mind, soul, and most importantly, his masters.

“Ben Franklin’s, all across the globe my name ring

Airport, customs, walking through chain swing

You could tell I’m doing my damn thing”

“The Mood” also features Joey Bada$$ who switches everything up to throw down heavy bars over 183rd’s production inspired by Kanye West’s iconic instrumental for Scarface’s “Guess Who’s Back.” The leading tune comes straight off DZA’s forthcoming album Not For Sale, which will also feature Ty Dolla Sign, DRAM, Dom Kennedy, Cozz, Velous, and more.

“This is the mood of the youth.” Smoke told Complex about the record. “This is the mood of NYC that we cherish and love.”

Look out for Smoked DZA’s album Not For Sale available everywhere music streamed on 4/20. Push play and get in “The Mood” below.