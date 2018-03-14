Snapchat is on a slippery slope downhill. Th company recently came under fire after it used an ad on the app that made light of Rihanna’s 2009 incident, in which she was beaten by then-boyfriend Chris Brown. Following fan outrage, the company apologized for the “error,” citing a misstep with the management team.

The ad reportedly appeared for a limited time in the U.S., but was shared across multiple social media platforms. The ad is a variation of the popular pass-time game, “Would You Rather,” giving the options of: “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”

Fans immediately attacked the social site for its tone deaf advertisement. In a statement issued to BBC News, the company said: “the advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines.” “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened,” the statement reads.

Snapchat has reportedly been on the decline in the past year. In Feb. 2018, it was reported that the company lost $1.3 billion in value. It was suspected that Kylie Jenner caused the drop after she criticized the app’s new update, but it was later revealed that Snapchat has been dealing with internal issues for some time now.

Check out the tasteless ad below.