Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson Reunite for “One More Day”

One of music’s favorite hip-hop OG’s and soulful uncles are back on the scene. Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson star in “One More Day,” premiering today (March 30) on Billboard. The video’s song appears on Snoop Dogg’s first inspirational album, Bible of Love. The double-album gave the rapper his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart this week.

“I’m humbled by all the love and support for the album,” Snoop Dogg tells Billboard. “I made this album to spread love and positivity around the world. I’m blessed and grateful to have worked on this project with some of my favorite artists, people who I truly admire.”

In addition to Wilson, Bible of Love’s extensive guest list of gospel and secular stars includes Kim Burrell, Tye Tribbett, Marvin Sapp, Mary Mary, Patti LaBelle, Faith Evans, Mali Music and K-Ci (of R&B duo K-Ci & JoJo). The 32-track set is the debut release from Snoop Dogg’s All the Time Entertainment via RCA Inspiration.

The video premise for “One More Day” fittingly coincides with this weekend’s Easter holiday celebrations. Snoop Dogg, Wilson and other join a father in prayerful vigil for the recovery of his daughter who has overdosed on drugs. Underscoring the poignancy is Wilson’s own backstory. The former Gap Band frontman hit rock bottom himself as a homeless drug addict before becoming sober in 1995. As he shares in the uplifting “One More Day”: “Even when I fell flat on my face / You gave me grace / It’s just one more day that the Lord has kept me.”

Shot in Los Angeles, the six-minute, 31-second video was directed by Dylan Brown. At one point during the taping, the video crew needed to make a small lighting change before shooting the scene where Snoop Dogg leads the vigil group in prayer. To occupy the time, the cast sang an impromptu version of “Jesus on the Mainline.” Shares Brown, “It sounded so good that we decided to leave it in the video. Snoop’s prayer was truly from the heart. There was no script for it and it was done in one take.”

Wilson and Snoop Dogg—who nicknamed the singer “Uncle Charlie”—first collaborated together on four songs featured on the rapper’s 1996 album Tha Doggfather. Of their latest pairing, Snoop Dogg says, “Uncle Charlie has always been a big inspiration for me … his testimony and what he’s overcome. This project wouldn’t be complete without him.”

Check out “One More Day”:

