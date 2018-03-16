“Gin & Juice” can still make you bop at a summer barbecue and Snoop Dogg probably appreciates it but he’s on to new things. The rapper-turned-reality TV star-turned-media personality-turned-reggae artist takes the cake for most reinventions in a single career and it doesn’t stop there. In February, he previewed five songs from the Bible of Love gospel album. And it was exciting because it revealed that Snoop Dogg’s gospel album would mostly be curated by him and wouldn’t have him crooning all the way through (sorry, Uncle Snoop).

After dropping Neva Left last year, Snoop announced the upcoming album. When it was learned that there would be 32-tracks, some were sent into a frenzy because over-saturation or excess is a very real thing amongst today’s music crown, but the album is here and people are feeling it. While Snoop handles production on the album, he calls on the likes of K-Ci, Faith Evans, Das Dillinger and more to carry the vocals. “It’s always been on my heart,” he told HotNewHipHop. “I just never got around to it because I always be doing ‘gangsta’ business or doing this or doing that.”

Snoop is an OG with over 25 years in this industry and it doesn’t look or feel like he’ll be letting up anytime soon. His tour, “Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat” is making its first stop with Migos and Lil Pump in Denver on April 20, in classic Snoop fashion. He announced on Twitter a few days ago (Mar. 12) that there would be four cities and two dates. The tweeted replies show that Snoop can still excite a crowd the same way he did in ’91 with Over The Counter.

Stream the new gospel project and check out the tracklist below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Tracklist:

1. Thank You Lord (Intro) (Ft. Chris Bolton)

2. Love for God (Ft. K-Ci, Uncle Chucc & The Zion Messengers)

3. Always Got Something to Say

4. Defeated (Ft. John P. Kee)

5. In the Name of Jesus (Ft. October London)

6. Going Home (Ft. Uncle Chucc & The Zion Messengers)

7. Saved (Ft. 3rd Generation (Bereal Family) & Faith Evans)

8. Sunshine Feel Good (Ft. Kim Burrell)

9. Sunrise (Ft. Sly Jordan)

10. Pure Gold (Ft. The Clark Sisters)

11. Pain (Ft. B.Slade)

12. New Wave (Ft. Mali Music)

13. On Time (Ft. B.Slade)

14. You (Ft. Tye Tribbett)

15. One More Day (Ft. Charlie Wilson)

16. Bible of Love (Interlude) (Ft. Lonny Bereal)

17. Come as You Are (Ft. Marvin Sapp & Mary Mary)

18. Talk to God (Ft. Kim Burrell & Mali Music)

19. Changed (Ft. Isaac Carree & Jazze Pha)

20. Praise Him (Ft. Soopafly)

21. Blessing Me Again (Ft. Rance Allen)

22. Blessed & Highly Favored (Remix) (Ft. The Clark Sisters)

23. Unbelievable (Ft. Ev3)

24.No One Else (Ft. K-Ci)

25. Chizzle (Ft. Daz Dillinger & Sly Jordan)

26. My God (Ft. James Wright)

27. When It’s All Over (Ft. Patti LaBelle)

28. Crown (Ft. Isaac Carree, Jazze Pha & Tyrell Urquhart)

29. Call Him (Ft. Fred Hammond)

30. Change the World (Ft. John P. Kee)

31. Voices of Praise

32. Words Are Few (Ft. B.Slade)