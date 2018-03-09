Snoop Dogg is going through a lot changes this year, and his foray into the Gospel music world is just one of his new callings (see also: Coach Snoop).

From his forthcoming album Bible of Love, Snoop premieres a new single with the angelic voices of Mary Mary and Marvin Sapp. In perfect unison, the trio helps close this work week out with motivational words on “Come As You Are.”

“We wanted to put together something that felt good. [It] feels like church[goers] have a different perspective of people who don’t go to church every day,” he recently told ET about the project. “We wanted to put together something that felt good. “[It] feels like church[goers] have a different perspective of people who don’t go to church every day.”

Snoop’s “Come As You Are” single is online now and his upcoming album is available for pre-order now ahead of its March 16 release date.